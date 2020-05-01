The uncanny resemblance of THESE Bollywood lookalikes will leave you stunned

MUMBAI: Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, among others are keeping everyone updated about all the latest happenings across the world. These platforms keep us informed and aware of many important things.

The world of social media is quite entertaining and we are seeing how it is progressing with every passing day. With various apps being introduced, people are getting extremely creative. TikTok is one such app which is being widely used across the globe.

This app is for people who simply love to face the camera and get the celebrity feel. One can recreate and dub dialogues from their favourite movies and mimic the celebs.

However, there are many people who have caught attention for their uncanny resemblance to Bollywood stars.

1. Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Maqbool Hyder

SRK is one charmer and luckily there is Maqbool Hyder who looks exactly like him. Just scroll through his Instagram profile and we bet you will be speechless.

2. Shahid Kapoor's lookalike Pushkar Bahukhandi

Shahid Kapoor is a heartthrob of many and it is so exciting to see Pushkar Bahukhandi having a striking resemblance to Shahid Kapoor.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan's lookalike Shanaya Sachdev

Who wouldn't want to be like Kareena Kapoor Khan and get her gorgeous looks! Shanaya is blessed to have a resemblance with the one and only Bebo.

4. Salman Khan's lookalike Najeem Khan

Fondly called Bhai Bhaijaan by his fans, Salman Khan enjoys a massive fanbase. With his dashing looks and charming personality, he can make anyone go weak in the knees. Najeem Khan is one of them to have got Salman Khan's look.

5. Varun Dhawan's lookalike Abraham Abruu

Varun Dhawan is the current superstar of this generation and a heartthrob of many female fans. Abraham Abruu is winning new fans with his uncanny resemblance with VD.

These lookalikes have mimicked the celebs and copied their mannerisms in an amazing way.

Which one did you like the most? Tell us in the comment section.

