News

The Zoya Factor to stream on Hotsar on THIS date

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Nov 2019 06:14 PM

MUMBAI; The Zoya factor which released a few months ago tanked at the Box office, the movie was not a critically acclaimed movie nor it could draw numbers at the Box office.  The movie stared Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles.

Nowadays it has become a trend to release the movie online, and soon Zoya factor will be streaming online. The movie will stream on Hotstar from the 15th of November.  

Dulquer was critically acclaimed for his movie and post that the actor as been getting a lot of offers, on the other hand, Sonam will be seen in the remake of Korean movie Blind. 

Tags > Salmaan, Sonam Kapoor, Hotstar, Zoya Factor, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
06 Nov 2019 06:38 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shantanu and Nityaami reveal eachothers secrets
Shantanu and Nityaami reveal eachothers secrets | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
06 Nov 2019 06:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Fights on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Fights on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan

poll

Who is the ultimate bikini babe among Erica Fernandes and Pooja Gor?

Who is the ultimate bikini babe among Erica Fernandes and Pooja Gor?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who plays Komolika better in Kasautii Zindaii Kii?

Who plays Komolika better in Kasautii Zindaii Kii?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days