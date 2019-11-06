The Zoya Factor to stream on Hotsar on THIS date

MUMBAI; The Zoya factor which released a few months ago tanked at the Box office, the movie was not a critically acclaimed movie nor it could draw numbers at the Box office. The movie stared Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles.

Nowadays it has become a trend to release the movie online, and soon Zoya factor will be streaming online. The movie will stream on Hotstar from the 15th of November.

Dulquer was critically acclaimed for his movie and post that the actor as been getting a lot of offers, on the other hand, Sonam will be seen in the remake of Korean movie Blind.