News

Theatre never left me: Manoj Bajpai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Oct 2019 03:45 PM

MUMBAI: His recent OTT outing, 'The Family Man' may have opened an entirely new segment of viewers for Manoj Bajpai, but the actor stresses that he continues to do his bit for theatre, the art form that marked the beginning of his performance career.

"I prefer not to talk too much about this aspect of my life, but yes, I consistently train acting students at NSD (National School of Drama) besides holding workshops at other institutes. I would like to be part of theatre every moment of my life but acting on the stage is just one part of theatre. I have done enough of that, and frankly don't miss it," he told IANS.

In the capital for the three-day Kathakar Festival (October 11-13), a celebration of the oral story tradition, which will witness participation of artistes from around the world, Bajpai emphasised on the need to have solid stories in order to keep the audiences glued.

"No matter what the medium is, ultimately it is engrossing content that does the trick and makes everything worthwhile," he said.

Talking about ‘The Family Man', being aired on Amazon Prime Video, Bajpai admitted that he was surprised seeing the penetration of OTT platforms in the country.

"As an actor, it was quite a revelation. This platform just cannot be ignored as it is the future of entertainment," he said, adding that the medium's ability to reach audiences globally is a win-win for actors.

The actor believes that censorship, just cannot work for OTT platforms considering the fact that the content is generated keeping in mind a global audience with varied sensibilities and culture.

"Only parents can decide on the content. I have a young daughter, and I am quite conscious of what I watch when she is around."

Believing that a platform is decided by the kind of subject being dealt with, the actor, who has enjoyed both critical acclaim and audience appreciation for his realistic portrayals, says that themes that need to be dealt in a precise form are best suited for OTT.

IANS

Tags > Manoj Bajpai, OTT, Amazon Prime Video,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Actress Pooja Bedi participates in Mahindra Open Drive to raise funds for water wheels [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Actress Pooja Bedi...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Jane Fonda arrested...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    'Shut Up Sona'...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    My film on Indian Air...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    In an era of great...
  • Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia...

Slideshow

Govinda graces the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show...

more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
12 Oct 2019 07:04 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar | Who will win the power card in Sultan Ka Akhada?
Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar | Who will win the... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani

past seven days