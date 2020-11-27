This then and now picture of Madhuri Dixit and her son is unmissable

MUMBAI: A name who made us laugh and cry with equal ease over the years, who made us fall in love with her graceful dancing, and who defines versatility with her outstanding acting...we are talking about none other than Madhuri Dixit.

No one in Bollywood can match her energy level and effortless dancing.

Fans all over the social media never gets tired of showering their love on the actress. They share several posts to express their love for her, and this time, we came across an adorable throwback picture of the actress with her son Arin and a more recent click of them.

Have a look.

The actress looks beautiful in the first picture as she poses with a young Arin. Moreover, she looks really amazing as she poses with her son in the latest picture and Arin looked handsome. This picture indeed gives us major mom and son goals, and we look forward to seeing more pictures and posts of the actress in the near future.

Well, share your views on this picture in the comment section below.

The actress was last seen in movies Kalank and Total Dhamaal, and we really miss her on the big screen.

