This then and now picture of Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor is getting all the love from the fans

MUMBAI: One of the versatile actresses and legend Neetu Kapoor who has appeared in several movies in different roles had made her strong mark in Bollywood with her immense contribution. The actress ever since her debut during the 70s showed her potential, and her contribution is remembered till today.

Not only Neetu Kapoor but her children Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor also get much love from the fans all over as we all know actor Ranbir Kapoor has made his strong mark with his acting in Bollywood on the other hand Riddhima Kapoor keeps the fans engaged with her amazing post, today we have come across this amazing throwback and current picture of this beautiful family and we really cannot take our eyes off.

Have a look

The fans never fail to shower their love towards the Kapoor family Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor, and this post shared by them is indeed one of the beautiful ones.

Husband to Neetu Kapoor and super star Rishi Kapoor died in the year 2020 from leukaemia.

On the work front Neetu Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Jug Jug Jeeyo and on the other hand Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in movies like Brahmastra, Animal, and Shamshera.

