This THEN and NOW picture of Sunil Shetty and Athiya Shetty gives us major father-daughter goals

MUMBAI: Daughter of Sunil Shetty, Athiya Shetty who made an entry in Bollywood with the movie Hero along with Suraj Pancholi. The actress was loved by the fans for her cuteness and her simplicity in the movie and later was appreciated in the movie Mubarakan.

Knowing the actress as a daughter of Sunil Shetty the fans all over never keep calm to shower their love towards actress aur time we have seen many pictures of actress with her father but today we have come across a collage of old and new picture where they both were seen giving us major father-daughter goals.

Have a look

In this picture, we see on the left side young and Stylish Sunil Shetty with Athiya Shetty when she was a child and on the right side, we see, current picture of both of them. And the fans are not getting tired of showing their love towards this beautiful picture of father and daughter.

After Hero and Mubarakan actress, Athiya Shetty was seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

