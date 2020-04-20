News

This 'then versus now' picture of Sara Ali Khan is all things love

Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan recently shared an amazing throwback picture collage.

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan created a storm with her debut film Kedarnath, and since then, there has been no looking back for her. She is perhaps the youngest actor to have so many coveted brands to her name, so early in her career.

Sara might be just three films old but has already created a niche for herself in Bollywood and also commands a huge fan following across the nation and on social media. The Pataudi girl is also one of the favourites of the paparazzi and frequently makes headlines for the smallest thing she is seen doing.

The actress is quite active on social media with her family, especially her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Recently, the actress have shared an amazing throwback picture of herself with her mother and brother.

She took to Instagram to share collage pictures. The first picture is an older one, where Sara is seen smiling while posing for the camera along with her mom and cute little Ibrahim. The second picture seems to be more recent.

The 24-year-old actress, who is known for her funny captions wrote, 'The evolution of the meaning of #sundayfunday And now #mondaymotivation #throwbackthursday #flashbackfriday #sundayfunday sb ek haiN [?]islie...Just Happy New Day #stayhome #stayhome #staystrong'.

All pictures shared by the actress are stunning in their own way.

On the work front, the actress has been roped in opposite Varun Dhawan in the comedy-drama Coolie No. 1, which has been directed by David Dhawan. It has been co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani and also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid, and others in pivotal roles. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name. Coolie No. 1 is slated to be released on May 1, 2020. However, it may now be pushed further owing to the situation created by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

