News

There is essence of Ma Durga in 'Mardaani 2': Rani Mukerji

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Oct 2019 02:30 PM
Mumbai: Actress Rani Mukerji has said that there is the essence of Ma Durga in her forthcoming action-cop drama "Mardaani 2", adding that she is happy that promotional activity of the film started during the Durga Puja Festival.
 
"I feel glad that we released the first look and the teaser of 'Mardaani 2' during Durga Puja festival. During this festival, we worship Ma Durga, who is known as a symbol of strength and there is an essence of Ma Durga in 'Mardaani 2,' so I feel happy that we communicated with the audience for the first time for 'Mardaani 2' during Durga Puja festival," said Rani, while interacting with the media at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja when she came to seek blessing of Goddess Durga on Saturday in Mumbai.
 
Rani Mukerji is back on screen as the feisty cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in "Mardaani 2", which focuses on the life of tough cop Shivani Roy as she fights crimes against women. The film is being promoted with the hashtag "she won't stop", which forms the gist of the story. The teaser begins with a tense moment when armed cops can be seen entering a gated area. Rani, dressed in uniform, can be seen gearing up to take charge of the situation.
 
In the Gopi Puthran directorial, Rani will reportedly be pitted against a 21-year-old antagonist. The film has been shot extensively in Kota and Jaipur in Rajastan. It is produced by her husband Aditya Chopra's banner Yash Raj Films and is scheduled to release on December 13.
 
IANS
Tags > Rani Mukerji, Durga Puja Festival, Mumbai, Mardaani 2, Shivani Shivaji Roy,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

B-town's Original Pilates Girl, Namrata...

B-town's Original Pilates Girl, Namrata Purohit Completes 10 Years In The Industry
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
07 Oct 2019 05:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Priti Bhattacharjee gets candid about winning Super Star Singers 2019
Priti Bhattacharjee gets candid about winning... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Aalesha
Aalesha
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
VJ Bani
VJ Bani
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana

past seven days