There is no greater joy for an actor to be recognised for his work: Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is thrilled about bagging awards thrice in the last few days. He says it gives him the encouragement to work harder.

Pankaj won three awards for his performances in the digital projects "Mirzapur" and "Criminal Justice", at three separate award functions held here over the week.

"It's been an overwhelming week in all for me. There is no greater joy for an actor to be recognised for his work and I was elated to experience the joy three times over. It gives me the encouragement to work harder and I hope to keep up the good work," said Pankaj.

"Even though I was busy shooting for my film, I ensured to collect these awards and be a part of the extravaganza," he added.

He won the Best Actor honour for "Mirzapur" (iReel Awards 2019), Game Changer of India for his contribution to Indian Cinema - The Economic Times Awards 2019 and Best Actor for "Mirzapur" at the Jagran Film Festival 2019.

(Source: IANS)