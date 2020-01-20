“There is no single formula to success” - said Ayushmann Khurrana as he shared his unique journey at the Signature Masterclass in Kolkata

MUMBAI: The 4th season of Signature Masterclass, powered by Signature Packaged Drinking water kicked off in Kolkata last evening on an inspiring note with National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana at The Saturday Club. Ayushmann shared his journey of making his mark first with a reality show and later with his signature roles along the way to become the force to reckon with in the movies.

Signature Masterclass in its fourth season is providing a stage to the country’s aspiring filmmakers to pitch these stories live to their favorite celebrities and stand a chance to direct their story and bring it to life as a short film.

The event saw 3 storytellers who were shortlisted among the thousands who applied to pitch their unique stories to Ayushmann. One winner among these will now move to the final round where they get closer to their dream of making it big. The shortlisted contestants were Ankur Singh, Shantanu Monga and Abhishek Diwakar. Ankur Singh was chosen the winner for the Kolkata leg for his interesting story- “Mr Iyer Ki Juraabein”

From dreaming of becoming an actor as a kid to majoring in English Literature and starting theatre groups in college, Ayushmann found his calling very early on. The powerhouse that he is, the actor spoke about how he was glad he did Radio and TV before taking the plunge into the movies. He shared how he did not land up in the movies by accident but had a plan in mind because of which he revealed that he went on to reject 5 scripts before signing on Vicky Donor that made him the household name he is today. Having a strategy in mind and planning one’s career to go up the ladder is extremely important and something that the actor stressed upon through the masterclass. It was this passion to succeed that brought him accolades for his performances that have redefined the meaning of a hero in mainstream cinema.

Speaking at the event in Kolkata, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “I am humbled to have been given the opportunity to share those aspects of my story that no one really knew at the fourth edition of the Signature Masterclass this year. I have conquered many hurdles that were thrown at me in my journey and I am happy to have shared those experiences today. It was a wonderful experience listening to interesting stories that were pitched to me and I think I am going to find it difficult to choose the best. I wish all the participants luck and hope each one of them can make their mark in the industry soon!”

The event that was hosted by the witty and quirky actor Kubbra Sait, witnessed a high turnout who were inspired and entertained by Ayushmann and his band- Ayushman Bhava. The band got the audience grooving to hit songs of Ayushmann Khurrana

The Signature Masterclass will see the National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana sharing his stories in Kolkata & Pune, through January 2020.

The show will also be aired exclusively on the social media channels of VICE Media in association with Kommune & India Film Project.

Signature Masterclass is a celebration of real-life success stories and provides a unique platform for passionate individuals who are looking for the right inspiration and guidance by giving them an opportunity to hear their icons share the story of how they managed to make their mark. The platform offers storytellers a stage that enables them to pitch their stories and see them being made into films. The masterclasses were launched in 2016 across 10 metros and mini-metros in India and is currently in its 4th edition.