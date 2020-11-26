“There’s a little bit of White Lily and Night Rider in everyone,” says Sonali Kulkarni

MUMBAI: Zee Theatre's Teleplay ‘White Lily and Night Rider’ where two protagonists fall in love with each other with their virtual identities. This tale of modern age romance written over a decade ago, finds an unmistakable likeness to our current lives, through a relationship strictly built on aliases.

‘White Lily, Night Rider’ follows Sonali Kulkarni and Milind Phatak posing as White Lily and Night Rider, two 30-something individuals trying to find love online. While their virtual identities fall in love through endless phone conversations of sweet nothings, an inevitable reality awaits when they decide to meet in person and things don’t play out as expected. The play uses humour and irony to highlight the difference between real and online personalities of people which can often lead to mismatched expectations.

The versatile and effervescent Kulkarni, who was instrumental in keeping the play alive over the years, feels the story has only grown more relevant with time. “Each one of us aspires to love and be loved, but the idea of being imperfect or not good enough can be scary. This is an emotion felt across ages and we invariably find comfort in a fantasy world of romance. ‘White Lily, Night Rider’ personifies these very insecurities and emotions which makes it a timeless romance for the digital age. I think that’s why the story is so relevant today because its for everyone. There’s a little bit of White Lily and Night Rider in everyone. What makes the play even more endearing is the thread of pure humour that runs through-out, making us smile and even laugh inadvertently,” Kulkarni says.