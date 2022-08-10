"There was a pressure of few Srk fan clubs on me" Siddharth Anand

During the press conference of the success of the movie Pathaan, Siddharth Anand spoke in detail about collaborating with Shahrukh Khan and bringing the superstar after the long cap of 4 years
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has been winning the hearts of the fans with his v contribution, Siddharth is known for his movies like Salam Namaste, War, Bang Bang, how can we forget action thrillers like War and Bang Bang which was delivered by the filmmaker and now he is the current of the town with his movie Pathaan.

Movie Pathaan is the current buzz all over the internet, the fans are not keeping calm but are appreciating the actor Shahrukh Khan and the work of the director Siddharth Anand, the movie is getting some amazing response for his never seen before action sequences.

Also read (Kareena Kapoor to essay character in Hansal Mehta’s next which is inspired by Kate Winslet’s Mare Of Easttown)

As we all know that team of Pathaan never interacted with the media before the movie release but today for the very first time the team Pathaan interacted with the media and here is what Siddharth Anand has to say on collaboration with superstar Shahrukh Khan.

Siddharth Anand says the Idea of Pathaan was with him since 10 years, he was just waiting for the right time and when they started the movie lock down happened, infact the entire movie shot in a complete lock down situation with the limiting crew group with all the precaution.

On collaboration with superstar Shahrukh Khan Siddharth Anand says it was indeed a great collaborating and but over the time he has realised that it was a pressure on him, the director given example that normally when his movies releasing, he used to sleep nicely but when the movie Pathaan was about to release he was very nourvous because he had that responsibility to bring the superstar after the gap of 4 years and on the other hand there were many big fat fan clubdls of the superstar Shahrukh Khan and their pressure on him.

But looking looking at the success of the movie, nervousness was out of window and the movie is picking some loud numbers all over the international market, he is very happy with the response movie Pathaan is getting.

As we all know the movie Pathaan is the part of Universe wish also has movies like War Ek Tha Tiger and tiger Zinda Hai talking about a sequel of the movie Pathan Siddharth Anand said that now that the movie is a blockbuster hit and the fans are loving the movie is the time now to bring the second part of the movie on the other hand Siddharth Anand also said that he will be very happy to collab with actor agaibln, and SRK said, always excoted to work with Siddharth Anand.

What are your views on the filmmaker Siddharth Anand and the movie Pathaan do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read (While Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is enjoying a lot of success, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada release date postponed)

