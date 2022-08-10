"There was a pressure of a few SRK fan clubs" - Siddharth Anand

During the press conference for the success of the movie Pathaan, Siddharth Anand spoke in detail about collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan and bringing the superstar after the long gap of 4 years.
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has been winning the hearts of the fans with his directorial contribution. He is known for movies like Salaam Namaste, War and Bang Bang. He is the current talk of the town for his movie Pathaan.

Movie Pathaan is the current buzz all over the internet. The fans cannot keep calm and are appreciating actor Shah Rukh Khan and the work of the director Siddharth Anand. The movie is getting some amazing response for his never-seen-before action sequences.

As we all know, the team of Pathaan never interacted with the media before the movie release, but today, for the very first time, they interacted with the media and here is what Siddharth Anand has to say on collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Siddharth Anand says that the idea of Pathaan was born since 10 years. He was just waiting for the right time. When they started the movie lock down happened. In fact, the entire movie was shot in a complete lockdown situation with a limiting crew group with all the precaution.

On collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand says that it was indeed great collaborating with him, but over the time, he has realised that it was a pressure on him. The director gave example that normally, when his movies releases, he used to sleep peacefully. But when this movie was about to release, he was very nervous because he had that responsibility to bring the superstar after the gap of 4 years. On the other hand, there were many big fat fan clubs of Shah Rukh Khan, who proved to be a pressure on him.

But looking looking at the success of the movie, nervousness went out of window when the movie picked some loud numbers all over the international market. He is very happy with the response movie Pathaan is getting.

As we know, the movie Pathaan is the part of action Universe, which also has movies like War, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Talking about a sequel of the movie Pathaan, Siddharth Anand said that the movie is a blockbuster hit and the fans are loving it. It is time to bring the second part of the movie. On the other hand, Siddharth Anand also said that he will be very happy to collab with the actor again. SRK said that he is always excited to work with Siddharth Anand.

What are your views on the filmmaker Siddharth Anand and the movie Pathaan? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

