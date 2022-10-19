There's no ladder that can make me reach what you have achieved. But i promise to give everything to make you proud- Actor Karan Deol pens a heartfelt note as father Sunny Deol turns a year old today!

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Deol and Sunny Deol are the most loved father-son duo and their camaraderie has been one of the most anticipated screen pairings of all times. Every child’s first hero is his father and in the case of Karan Deol, he is everything and a role model that he looks after.

Sunny Deol who has blessed Bollywood with numerous hits is still a man who follows a particular pattern. His discipline towards life and his career has become a thing that everyone looks at. The star has always guided Karan and pushed him to do better. As he turns a year older today, son Karan Deol pens a heartfelt note for his dad.

The actor wrote, "My entire world revolves around you. From taking my first step into this world to taking my first step in the world of cinema, you have been my guide. In this journey of life, you have not only guided me through cinema but also life. I have always admired how you have been grounded and true to your art and fans. There's no ladder that can make me reach what you have achieved. But i promise to give everything to make you proud. Happy Birthday to you Dad".

On the professional front, Karan Deol will be soon seen killing it in Apne 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol. The film is slated to release next year.