These actors died before their last film released

MUMBAI: In the last few years, the Hindi film industry lost several talented actors, some of who passed away before the release of their upcoming film.

Sridevi, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput are among several other Bollywood stars who could not get to see their last film hit the silver screen themselves.

Have a look at stars who passed away before their last film hit the theatres.

1. Rajiv Kapoor

Rajiv Kapoor, who was hoping to make a comeback onscreen after a hiatus of almost three decades with upcoming sports drama Toolsidas Junior, tragically died due to a cardiac arrest on February 9 at the age of 58.

2. Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise left the industry, his fans, and his near and dear one in a state of shock. The actor was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, just days before the release of his film 'Dil Bechara', a remake of the Hollywood film 'Fault In Our Stars'.

3. Sridevi

Touted to be the first female superstar, Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, at a hotel in Dubai. She had a cameo appearance in the film 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The film released on December 21, 2018, months after her tragic death.

4. Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29, 2020. His last film 'The Songs of the Scorpions' will release in cinema halls in 2021.

5. Rajesh Khanna

Hailed as the first superstar of Bollywood, Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012, due to cancer. His last film 'Riyasat' released in 2014.

