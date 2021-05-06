These actors quit their acting career to pursue alternate career

MUMBAI: There are many people who work hard to be a part of the entertainment world. The world of entertainment may be very glamorous and inviting but sometimes actors too quit their profession for an alternate career choice. Take a look at some of the famous names who made it big in entertainment world before opting out voluntarily.

Aashka Goradia Goble: The actress recently announced her permanent break from entertainment world. She said she will pursue her dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

Addite Malik: The actress also seemingly said goodbye to the world of acting. She now runs a restaurant in Mumbai with her partners.



Sahil Khan: The actor, who made his Bollywood debut in Style in 2001, made a premature exit from the movies and started his own chain of gyms and fitness training centres.

Jhanak Shukla: Karishma Kaa Karishma child actress quit the world of TV and films while she was still in school. She went on to focus on education and also started a soap business during coronavirus lockdown.

Dino Morea: Model-actor Dino Morea has left the world of showbiz and now owns and runs restaurants across Mumbai.

