These are the only actors who gave footfalls of 10 crores in single year

MUMBAI: These days, content is very important for any movie to have a good run at the box office. It is very difficult to pull crowds towards a film is the content is mediocre.

In an era where we see even big-banner movies failing at the box office when they have nothing new to offer to the public, its very important to understand that the content and the quality need to be focused on.

In the last 30 years, only two actors have managed to pull the maximum crowd to the theatre in a single calendar year. First, Shah Rukh Khan in 1995 gave a footfall of 12 crores, and after 17 years, Prabhas gave a footfall of 11 crores.

On the work note, ShahRukh Khan is rumoured to be a part of a Rajkumar Hirani movie, and Prabhas is working on an untitled flick directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.