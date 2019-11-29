These are the top 5 actors of 2019

MUMBAI: This year has been one of the best years for Bollywood, as there have been a variety of good movies and good performances at the box office, and good collections have been made.

And now, we bring to you the top 5 actors and their performances that rocked the box office and were loved by the audience.

Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh is one of the most successful movies of this year, and a movie that surprised all. Though the movie faced a lot of criticism, it was a blockbuster hit.

Ranveer Singh as Murad in Gully Boy

Gully Boy this year has been chosen for the Oscars. The movie was critically acclaimed and was loved by the audience. Ranveer Singh as Murad in the movie gave a killer performance, and the songs of the movie were a major hit.

Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar in Super 30

Hrithik Roshan is on a roll this year. His films Super 30 and War have been big blockbusters at the box office, and his performance as Anand Kumar was loved by the audience.

Vicky Kaushal in Uri

Vicky Kaushal is one the most loved actors of the industry, and this year, his movie Uri was a huge success. He won a national award for the movie.

Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala

Ayushmann Khurrana is on a roll. The actor has had 7 back-to-back blockbuster hits in a row with Dream Girl, Bala, and Article 15. He has created a niche for himself in the industry and is known as one of the most bankable stars. Every director and producer wants to work with him.