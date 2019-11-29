News

These are the top 5 actors of 2019

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2019 09:16 PM

MUMBAI: This year has been one of the best years for Bollywood, as there have been a variety of good movies and good performances at the box office, and good collections have been made.

And now, we bring to you the top 5 actors and their performances that rocked the box office and were loved by the audience.

Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh

Image result for Poster of Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh is one of the most successful movies of this year, and a movie that surprised all. Though the movie faced a lot of criticism, it was a blockbuster hit.

Ranveer Singh as Murad in Gully Boy

Image result for Poster of Gully Boy

Gully Boy this year has been chosen for the Oscars. The movie was critically acclaimed and was loved by the audience. Ranveer Singh as Murad in the movie gave a killer performance, and the songs of the movie were a major hit.

Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar in Super 30

Related image

Hrithik Roshan is on a roll this year. His films Super 30 and War have been big blockbusters at the box office, and his performance as Anand Kumar was loved by the audience.

Vicky Kaushal in Uri

Related image

Vicky Kaushal is one the most loved actors of the industry, and this year, his movie Uri was a huge success. He won a national award for the movie.

Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala

Image result for (Poster of Bala)

Ayushmann Khurrana is on a roll. The actor has had 7 back-to-back blockbuster hits in a row with Dream Girl, Bala, and Article 15. He has created a niche for himself in the industry and is known as one of the most bankable stars. Every director and producer wants to work with him.

Tags > good movies, good performances, Bollywood, TellyChakkar, Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
29 Nov 2019 06:37 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dil Hi Toh Hai actress Asmita Sood REVEALS her bag secrets
Dil Hi Toh Hai actress Asmita Sood REVEALS her... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
29 Nov 2019 05:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shaher-Rhea-Vatsal's new beginning, Salman to have a dance face off, &more
Shaher-Rhea-Vatsal's new beginning, Salman... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aalesha
Aalesha
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija

past seven days