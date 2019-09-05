News

THESE B-town celebs opened up about cheating on their significant others

05 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: Time and again, we have heard a lot of stories about celebrities cheating on their partners. While some have kept mum about the cheating rumours, we have had celebrities who have openly confessed about cheating on their significant others. Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are two actors who confessed to cheating on their partners and exes.

Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor, his love affair with Deepika Padukone is one of the most talked aboutrelationship. The ex-lovers’ breakup was also talk of the town. Whenever Deepika was questioned about her breakup with Ranbir, she made it clear that it was due to Ranbir's infidelity. Later, during an interview with a leading magazine, Ranbir confessed to cheating out of immaturity.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan, who is now happily married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, surprised everyone when he revealed that he has cheated on his partner in the past. He made this interesting revelation on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan.

