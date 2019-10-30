News

These blockbuster movies were rejected by Katrina Kaif

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
30 Oct 2019 07:55 PM

Katrina Kaif is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and has been ruling the industry for quite some time. The actress is one of the few who has worked with all three Khans. Her choice of movies has always been different.

But like any other actor, even she has turned down a number of films, which later went on to be big blockbusters. Well, that’s a part and parcel of the film industry. Here are a few movies that she rejected.

1) Chennai Express



Chennai Express is one of the most successful movies of Bollywood. It was directed by Rohit Shetty and starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. But do you know that Deepika wasn’t the first choice for the movie? The film was first offered to Katrina, but due to some reasons, the actress declined the offer. Today, when we watch the movie, we can’t imagine anyone else in the lead role.

2) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani



This Ranbir and Deepika Padukone starrer is one of the most loved movies of Bollywood and is considered to be Ranbir and  Deepika’s best performance. Katrina was the original choice for the movie, but because she had given her dates to Dostana, she had to led go of the movie.

3) Rockstar



Rockstar, directed by Imtiaz Ali, was first offered to Katrina. As she didn’t like the script much, she refused to do the movie, and that’s when Imtiaz launched then newbie Nagris Fakri .

4) Barfi


Barfi was a critically acclaimed film. Katrina was offered the role of Illena D’Cruz, which the actress declined owing to date issues.
Tags > Katrina Kaif, Chennai Express, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rohit Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rockstar, Ranbir, Imtiaz Ali, Barfi, Illena D’Cruz, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
29 Oct 2019 09:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On sets | Nimki under a ‘Death threat’ in Nimki Vidhayak
On sets | Nimki under a ‘Death threat’ in Nimki... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
29 Oct 2019 09:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On sets | Ratogi’s V/S Sippy’s dance face-off | Who will win?
On sets | Ratogi’s V/S Sippy’s dance face-off |... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

past seven days