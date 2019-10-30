These blockbuster movies were rejected by Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and has been ruling the industry for quite some time. The actress is one of the few who has worked with all three Khans. Her choice of movies has always been different.



But like any other actor, even she has turned down a number of films, which later went on to be big blockbusters. Well, that’s a part and parcel of the film industry. Here are a few movies that she rejected.



1) Chennai Express



Chennai Express is one of the most successful movies of Bollywood. It was directed by Rohit Shetty and starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. But do you know that Deepika wasn’t the first choice for the movie? The film was first offered to Katrina, but due to some reasons, the actress declined the offer. Today, when we watch the movie, we can’t imagine anyone else in the lead role.2) Yeh Jawaani Hai DeewaniThis Ranbir and Deepika Padukone starrer is one of the most loved movies of Bollywood and is considered to be Ranbir and Deepika’s best performance. Katrina was the original choice for the movie, but because she had given her dates to Dostana, she had to led go of the movie.3) RockstarRockstar, directed by Imtiaz Ali, was first offered to Katrina. As she didn’t like the script much, she refused to do the movie, and that’s when Imtiaz launched then newbie Nagris Fakri .4) BarfiBarfi was a critically acclaimed film. Katrina was offered the role of Illena D’Cruz, which the actress declined owing to date issues.