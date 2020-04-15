These Bollywood actors are mixed martial arts experts

MUMBAI: The level of action in Bollywood has been improving. And stunts are getting better and bigger. Action as a genre is getting large audiences nowadays.

Directors like Rohit Shetty, Sham Kaushal, and Allan Amin have defined the action genre over the years.

These days, actors are trained in mixed martial arts and perform their own stunts.

Have a look at three Bollywood actors who have sound training in mixed martial arts.

Akshay Kumar

The Khatron-Ka-Khiladi is famous for being a health-conscious guy, an adventure enthusiast, his rock-hard abs, and for creating unemployment in the stuntman industry. Akshay studied martial arts in Hong Kong and has black belts in Shotokan Karate and Muay Thai. He took up modeling as a career and later turned to Bollywood.

Tiger Shroff

This talented dancer and actor is also a martial arts enthusiast. He knows Kalarippayattu, Kung Fu, and Krav Maga, has a black belt in Taekwondo, and is a superb gymnast. He has been training in martial arts and gymnastics since childhood, and is one of the few actors in Bollywood whose muscles have come from rigorous years of hard work, and not some protein shakes and some push ups in the gym.

Vidyut Jamwal

The model-turned-actor is a trained martial arts and gymnast. He has not only been learning kalarippayattu since the tender age of four, but has also developed his own unique style or martial arts, which is a fusion of gymnastics, Jujutsu, Kung Fu, and kalari along with weapon usage.

Apart from these actors, there are many names in Bollywood without whom the action genre is incomplete. They are John Abrham, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, and Neetu Chandra, and many others.

Whom do you like the most?

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.