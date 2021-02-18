These celebrity brides kept things simple yet elegant for their wedding

MUMBAI: It seems to be the season of weddings and babies for B-town. Many celebrities are tying the knot with their beau and we cannot enough of the festivities. While their star-studded guest lists and exotic locations have our attention, it is the bride's breathtaking wedding wardrobe that is unmissable.

When Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra got hitched, they gave us major bridal wear goals, and their expensive lehengas become every bride-to-be's dream. However, we noticed a different trend recently, that is, ditching the heavily embellished lehenga and bejewelled bridal look.

Dia Mirza tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi a few days ago. Pictures from the wedding were shared by the actress wherein she opted for a classy-looking red saree. Dia rounded off her bridal look with elegant and not-so-flashy jewellery, and her minimalist approach has been garnering love from all quarters. Take a look.

Have a look at other such star brides who chose to keep it simple.

Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan married his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal nearly a month ago and pictures from their wedding festivities are still afresh. The fashion designer's bridal look was something that was the most talked-about after photos from the intimate affair found its way on the web. Natasha was amongst the first few brides who skipped wearing the traditional red shade and opted for dull golden.

Ankita Konwar

If there is one celebrity couple who define minimalism, then that would be Milind Soman and wifey Ankita Konwar. The two tied the knot in 2018 and exchanged their wedding vows in the serenity of the woods. For her do, Ankita wore a white saree and completed her bridal look with traditional jewellery.

Mira Rajput

Shahid and Mira may have tied the knot in a lavish setup, but the two sure opted for classy and light-weight outfits. Mira, for her big day, wore a stunning pink lehenga and styled sartorial collar neckpiece with maang tikka and nothing more. Shahid and Mira spelt regal in their outfits proving to one and all that you don't need to go overboard with your wedding look.

