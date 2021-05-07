These celebs are helping India fight COVID

MUMBAI: The pandemic seems to be showing no signs of going away. Even though the situation seemed to get a little better, the second wave of coronavirus has been affecting the people badly.

It has given rise to issues like shortage of hospital beds, oxygen, medicines, and vaccines. The cases in the second wave started rising in February 2021, when India reported an average of 10,000 cases per day. People from all over the country, politicians and even celebrities are coming forward to help India in times of these crisis and make sure that India successfully fights COVID-19. Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have been helping India fight Coronavirus.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap have donated a huge amount to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is helping Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation in providing emergency medical facilities and is also providing funds for the healthcare facilities through his social service wing, NY Foundation.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has come up with platform, Report Hunger- Khaana Chahiye Foundation where she provides home cooked meals and groceries to people in need.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen has donated a couple of oxygen cylinders for a hospital in Delhi.

Tulsi Kumar

Tulsi Kumar has been working with the Mission 5000 by Mission Josh initiative where she aims to prove oxygen cylinders to patients for free and also to raise over Rs 5 Crore through this initiative.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has started a fundraiser to help India and has even raised over Rs 5 Crore that she will be donating to the Indian government.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has started his own food truck. The actor is distributing food kits for free to frontline workers and the people in need in Mumbai.

