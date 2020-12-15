These celebs who lost their significant others are still coping with the loss

MUMBAI: The death of a loved one can leave you shattered especially if it's your spouse. When celebrities speak out about it, it reassures us that we are not alone. Talking about it inspires and motivates others to share their grief and helps them in their recovery process. Here are a few celebs who are still coping with the loss of their loved ones.

Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor lost his wife Sridevi on 24th February 2018. The day indeed was a black day not only for the Kapoor family but for the entire industry. While her daughter, actress Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her mother's tragic demise and how it affected her, it was only after a ar when Boney revealed how he coped with the loss.

Neetu Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor stood like a rock with him during the hard times. Rishi left for his heavenly abode on April 30 after a 2-year-long battle with cancer. He was 67. Neetu who was surrounded by her loved ones during Rishi's demise said that it was her daughter who stood by her through thick and thin and provided her courage to face the reality.

Sutapa Sikdar

The entire world grieved when Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan died on April 29 this year. Two days after his demise, wife Sutapa Sikdar released a heartbreaking statement, looking back at her life with the actor.

"How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve," read one part of the statement.

