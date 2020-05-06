These childhood habits of Kareena Kapoor Khan will make you laugh out loud

MUMBAI: Granddaughter of Raj Kapoor and the youngest daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita, Kareena Kapoor has acted in several commercially successful films. She is also fondly called Bebo by her friends and family.

Known for her crystal clear skin and enviable figure, she is one of the most sought-after actresses of today.

She is also known in the Indian media for being outspoken and assertive, and is recognized for her contributions to the film industry through her fashion style and film roles.

The actress debuted in Bollywood with J.P Dutta's war-drama Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan in 2000. Her role as the female protagonist Geet Dhillon in the Imtiaz Ali-directed romantic comedy Jab We Met 2007 earned her several awards. Her other noteworthy projects include Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, 3 idiots, and Heroine, and her recent movie Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar went to cross the 200-crore mark at the box office.

The diva has always maintained that her loyal fan base has been the reason she takes up various new projects.

Fans on social media have now shared an amazing throwback video where we see her spill some secrets from her childhood diaries.

In a talk show, she revealed that she had a bad habit of biting her nails. What her mom used to do after that was simply amazing.

This is indeed a very sweet secret the actress revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show. Bebo came to promote her movie Good Newwz back then, and the diva looked really amazing as she discussed all this.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

