These Inside Images of the 'Indie Star' Radhika Apte from a recent magazine shoot are perfect for various moods!

MUMBAI: Radhika Apte always upgrades our seasonal wardrobe when it comes to fashion and never fails to give looks which are must-haves for women in their wardrobe. The actress always ensures to try something new and unique with her looks. These Inside images of Radhika are some party must-haves, from a recent magazine shoot!

Standing tall in the first look, Radhika wore an extreme wide-legged Jumpsuit having shades of blue and had her makeup all dewy, minimal, and glowy. Talking about her hair, Radhika carries a messy top knot and accessorized it with back inversed triangle earrings.

Keeping it raw and sexy for the second look, Radhika paired a Silver blazer avec a netted bralette and paired it with a black short skirt. The makeup again was super minimal and glowy and the hair was a natural messy top knot.

Transitioning into a chic mood for the third look, Radhika wore a black dress having black puffed sleeves with some white color splash and looked super classic in this avatar. The actress just added a silver ring in her jewelry and had her natural skin glow with a super nude lip and eyes. Radhika kept her hair in a natural messy top knot.

Moving in a party mood in the fouth look, Radhika wore a sexy silver top and skirt with heels and looked super party-ready. Radhika slayed it with her expression and had an intensely glowy makeup with her hair tied in a small top-knot

Radhika kept it all relaxed and cool for her fifth look as she wore a black gown with some stone black earrings. The actress even for this look had her hair all tied up and had minimal makeup with a cool-toned pink lip.

Truly Radhika knows how to grace all the looks and the outfits with utter ease and we can't get enough of her and we can’t take our eyes off the Indie Star.

On the work front, Radhika will be seen in Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazzudin Siddiqui.