These inside images from Radhika Apte’s recent magazine shoot are a must see!

MUMBAI: Radhika Apte has never failed to stun the audience with her acting skills or even her unique and astonishing fashion sense.

The actress recently featured on the cover of a leading magazine and the inside images from her shoot have been released, the actress looks phenomenal as ever.

In the first look, Radhika wore a Jacquard shirt with leather culotte layering up with a draped coat, court shoes, squared drop earrings. Radhika kept her makeup neutral with thick winged eyeliner and added some drama to her hair.

For the second look, She donned an Off-White Flounced blouse, floral spring palette pleated skirt, a belt, drop earrings, embellished ring, and a charm bracelet. Radhika kept her makeup neutral with middle partitioned wavy open hair.

In the third image, Radhika wore an all-black with a sequined one-shoulder jumpsuit paired with a leather belt, shoulder bag, embellished heels, a jacket with clip-on earrings and kept her makeup neutral with side partitioned wavy hair.

The last look saw Radhika in a Printed dress with a white cropped jacket, platform wedges, chain detail sling bag, and an embellished chain link necklace. The look was extremely neutral with brown tones to it.

On the work front, Radhika Apte will be next seen in the film ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. Fans can’t wait to see what she has to offer with these new exciting projects and roles