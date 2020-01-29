These instances are proof that the Radhika-Nawaz duo has wowed the audience with their on-screen performances

MUMBAI: Radhika Apte has never failed to give a memorable on-screen performances with unique characters. The actress will next be seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Raat Akeli Hai.

Here are some of the few times the duo awed the audiences.

Sacred Games : The duo won hearts of the people on how the characters were loggerheads with each other on screen and how they performed their characters with utter ease.

Emmy : Their OTT show Sacred Games was nominated for the Emmys and Radhika and Nawaz sure made heads turn at the international event.

Manjhi: This movie brought the duo together for the first time ever and the way both of them gelled together and complimented each other with their performances was outstanding.

The duo has correctly carved their own special places with their acting skills and have made a huge impact across all platforms.

On the work front, Radhika Apte will be next seen in the film ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. Fans can’t wait to see what she has to offer with these new exciting projects and roles