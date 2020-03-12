These kicking moves prove why Tiger Shroff is the youngest and the best action star in Bollywood!

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff recently posted a small snippet of Baaghi 3’s action scenes. And, Oh my God! We all were surely awe-stricken. He really got the ball rolling with an explosive start to the year. The snippet shows Tiger nailing it all with action. Tiger punches, kicks, shoots, slides under a war tank, jumps, punches, kicks….Did you read the part about sliding under a tank and getting back to action again!? Damn.

Tiger took to his social media and shared the action treat for all his fans!

But most importantly of all, Tiger Shroff surely blew all our minds and continues to stay in all our hearts as the action star that Bollywood has. Tiger Shroff has a nation-wide fandom and his stunts and action have always knocked our socks off. Tiger’s Baaghi 3 sure did gobble up the box office quite fast and is already the biggest action movie of the year 2020.



Tiger Shroff’s performance in Baaghi 3 is creating all the buzz for all the right reasons. His phenomenal action-filled performance has set the bar really high and has made Baaghi the biggest action franchise. Tiger has set a never-before-seen electrifying authenticity to action films.

A recent snippet in a post also showed fans bombarding and cheering for Tiger in the theatre. The turn over of the crowd was huge. The snippet is proof of love and appreciation that the fans rained down on him. It was like a huge mob with Tiger right at the centre of it all. Tiger’s on-screen performance is always a treat to us all and with back to back successes, the actor always brings us the best of action.