These latest pictures of Ananya Panday are unmissable

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, the actress who won our hearts with her debut in Student of the Year 2, the diva showed immense potential right from her first movie. The actress went on to win hearts with her second movie titled Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was a hit at the box office.

Ananya, with her cuteness and her acting chops, has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences.

The actress in a very small span of time has garnered a lot of love for herself, and there are millions of fans who are just waiting to have more of her in movies.

The diva never fails to impress her fans with cuteness and her looks are the talk of the town every time she comes up with the new post, over the time we have seen some amazing clicks of the star and today also the star took the lamplight and made our Thursdays more beautiful with her posts.

Ananya, shared a bunch of mesmerising pictures of herself and shared how she would like to say ‘you snooze you lose’, but like us, she wants to snooze and not lose. Sharing these pictures Ananya captioned the post, “I wanna say ‘you snooze you lose’ but I kinda wanna snooze and not lose.

Winning the hearts of the fans with her curtness in these pictures, the actress was seen redefining her looks all over again and indeed these pictures of the actress made our Thursdays beautiful and we look forward to many such amazing posts coming from the actress in the future days.

On the work front, Ananya will soon be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone, and an action flick titled Fighter with Vijay Devarakonda.

