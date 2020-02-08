These looks of Greek God Hrithik Roshan will leave you breathless

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is one of the highest-paid actors in India. His debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai gave him immense fame. He also features in the list of the most handsome men in the world.

The star enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Whenever he shares his photos or videos on Instagram, his fans go gaga over them. Recently, his fans shared a collage of different looks of the actor, and we can't get enough of him.

The star was last seen in action film War opposite Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Hrithik also starred in 'Super 30' with Mrunal Thakur.

