THESE pictures of Ranbir Kapoor LEAKED from the sets of Shamshera

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera is one of the much awaited films. Directed by Karan Malhotra, it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ashutosh Rana and Aahana Kumra. Fans of Ranbir are super excited for the upcoming film.

Ranbir has finally begun shooting for this film. He has quite a challenging role in it. Now, a few pictures from the film shoot have been leaked online and shows Ranbir sporting a rugged look for his role in Shamshera. The actor looks unrecognizable and has an all-bearded look. In the pictures from the shoot, Ranbir can be seen in a simple look with a vest on, paired with white dhoti. He also has a scarf around his head and can be seen surrounded by several villagers who are also dressed in a similar fashion.

Shamshera is scheduled to hit the theatres on 31 July 2020.