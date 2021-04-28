These pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone playing with a small child is attracting all the love from their fans

MUMBAI: One of the most loved Bollywood Jodi is of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and over the time we have seen this beautiful couple giving by some major goals with their posts . Be it looking amazing together or defining love and companionship this Jodi always tops our list.

Also the fans all over never fail to shower their love and blessings towards the couple, and always look forward to their new pictures and posts.

Well , today we have come across some amazing pictures of this beautiful couple where they were seen having their best time with this small child and they looked really very cute. We cannot take off our eyes from these pictures of the couple with the child.

Have a look

These photos surely indicate that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be the perfect parents for their kids. The couple are having their cutest time with this small kid is the best thing on the Internet today.

What are your views on these pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front Ranveer Singh will be next seen in movie 83 which is a biopic of cricketer Kapil Dev he also has extended cameo Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone was last scene in movie Chhapak and will be next seen in movie 83 with Ranveer Singh.

