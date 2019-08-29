These pictures of Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff are giving us FRIENDSHIP goals

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff are two big names who have been in the industry since long. They have impressed the audience with their respective work. Their fans also love how the two share a great camaraderie. The duo next will be seen in political action film, Prasthanam, which is directed by Deva Katta.

The BFFs were recently spotted at the airport heading out of the city. Sanjay along with wife Manyata Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, and Ali Fazal headed out to Delhi for the promotions of their film. As the buddies met at the airport, they hugged each other in joy as they met. The actors shook hands and greeted each other as they met. The bond the two shared looked precious and will leave you in awe. They are giving us friendship goals.

Also starring Manisha Koirala, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal and Satyajeet Dubey in pivotal roles, Prasthanam is scheduled to release on 20 September.