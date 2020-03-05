These special people give Ayushman Khurana a special surprise!

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana is the poster boy of content cinema, who has this uncanny instinct to pick out different subjects that do commercially well. His latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is also a success story and he now has a unique feat—of delivering eight back-to-back successes at the box-office!

Khurana was in Chandigarh to perform with his band and he was in for a pleasant surprise from his parents and close relatives, who hosted a surprise dinner to celebrate his feat.

As per sources, the Shubh Mangal star said that it was a lovely surprise! His family and close relatives have supported him right from when he decided to do the film, and today, when the film is a success story, they decided to host a dinner for him. He was touched.

He further added that it was a complete surprise for him and they had planned everything and not even dropped a single hint. He went home after his performance and saw everyone at house and they shouted 'Congratulations!' when he entered. It was a really special moment for him just being with them and spending time.

On work note, the actor reportedly step in the shoes of a gynaecologist for his next, which will also star Alaya F. Alaya is Pooja Bedi's daughter who made her Bollywood entry with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jaawani Jaaneman this year.