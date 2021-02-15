These stars show us how to ace the velvet style game

MUMBAI: While several argue that velvet is a spring/summer season fabric, we think it is a classic winter one and must be donned during the chilling months. Thus, before you bid winter adieu, wear something in velvet and end the season on a chic note.

Many celebrities have stunned us with this beautiful fabric. They are sure to impress the fashionista in you. Have a look.

Velvet in traditional wear

When looking for ways to style velvet as a bridesmaid or groom's loving sister, you should seek inspiration from Alia Bhatt. The actress wore a breathtaking velvet sharara set and rounded off her look with ethnic earpieces.

Velvet in a dress

Much recently, Shraddha Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and shared some smoking hot pictures in a side slit velvet dress. The actress set our heart racing and we could not stay without digging through her profile for more such pictures.

Velvet pantsuit

To add the velvet to your closet, our best suggestion would be to invest in a dress of the said fabric. You can opt for a pantsuit set like Anushka Sharma or else if want to ooze out oomph, Ananya Panday's crop top with velvet pants would also be a great addition to your wardrobe.

Credits: Times Now