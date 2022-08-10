These unseen childhood pictures of Parineeti Chopra with her family are too cute to handle

MUMBAI :Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. Just like many Bollywood celebs, she has faced ups and downs in her career, but has left a mark with her performances in movies like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Ishaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Uunchai, and others.

Well, Partineeti has also impressed one and all with her cute and bubbly nature, and we got our hands on some childhood pictures of the actress in which she is looking super cute. The pictures were actually shared by her brother last year when he wished his didi on her birthday. Check out the pictures below...

We have to say that not just now, but Parineeti has always been super cute and these above pictures are surely too cute to handle.

Talking about Parineeti’s family, the actress’s father is Pawan Chopra and her mother’s name is Reena Chopra. She has two brothers, Shivang Chopra and Sahaj Chopra, and of course, we all know that Parineeti and Piyanka Chopra are cousins.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen on the big screens in Uunchai. The actress had an extended cameo in it, but she impressed one and all with her performance in the movie. She now has two films lined up. The actress will be seen in Capsule Gill and Chamkila. The former stars Akshay Kumar as the male lead, and in the latter, she will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

