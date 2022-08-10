These unseen childhood pictures of Parineeti Chopra with her family are too cute to handle

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented and cutest actresses we have in Bollywood. We got our hands on some childhood pictures of the actress in which she is looking super cute.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 15:59
movie_image: 
These unseen childhood pictures of Parineeti Chopra with her family are too cute to handle

MUMBAI :Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. Just like many Bollywood celebs, she has faced ups and downs in her career, but has left a mark with her performances in movies like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Ishaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Uunchai, and others.

Well, Partineeti has also impressed one and all with her cute and bubbly nature, and we got our hands on some childhood pictures of the actress in which she is looking super cute. The pictures were actually shared by her brother last year when he wished his didi on her birthday. Check out the pictures below...

We have to say that not just now, but Parineeti has always been super cute and these above pictures are surely too cute to handle.
Also Read: “Is it snowing in Mumbai?” - netizens troll actress Parineeti Chopra for her outfit

Talking about Parineeti’s family, the actress’s father is Pawan Chopra and her mother’s name is Reena Chopra. She has two brothers, Shivang Chopra and Sahaj Chopra, and of course, we all know that Parineeti and Piyanka Chopra are cousins.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen on the big screens in Uunchai. The actress had an extended cameo in it, but she impressed one and all with her performance in the movie. She now has two films lined up. The actress will be seen in Capsule Gill and Chamkila. The former stars Akshay Kumar as the male lead, and in the latter, she will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

Also Read: How Parineeti Chopra turned a 'master scuba diver'!

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Parineeti Chopra Ladies vs Ricky Bahl Ishaqzaade Hasee Toh Phasee Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Uunchai CAPSULE GILL Chamkila Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 15:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya Actor Gagan Anand all set to enter Sandiip Sickand’s Lag Jaa Gale on Zee TV!
MUMBAI :  Lag Ja Gale, produced by SOL Productions PVT Ltd. & Sandiip Films will showcase the story of an unlikely...
Spoiler Alert! Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni: Ravi will forcefully marry Pratiksha at gunpoint
MUMBAI :Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Hotness Alert! Here are the times Rang Rasiya actress Tripta Parashar raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI :Actress Tripta Parashar has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, we...
“So sad he does not have money to buy clothes” netizens trolls Aryan Khan on this latest video
MUMBAI :Over the time with his public appearance and his amazing looks Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shahrukh Khan and...
Spoiler Alert! Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Dilpreet tells Veer about Khushwant, Amrita gets arrested
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
Hotness Alert! Here are the times Rang Rasiya actress Tripta Parashar raised temperature with her hot looks
Hotness Alert! Here are the times Rang Rasiya actress Tripta Parashar raised temperature with her hot looks

Latest Video

Related Stories
Hotness Alert! Here are the times Rang Rasiya actress Tripta Parashar raised temperature with her hot looks
Hotness Alert! Here are the times Rang Rasiya actress Tripta Parashar raised temperature with her hot looks
“So sad he does not have money to buy clothes” netizens trolls Aryan Khan on this latest video
“So sad he does not have money to buy clothes” netizens trolls Aryan Khan on this latest video
Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal`
Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal
Shehzada box office collection day 4: After a dull weekend, Kartik Aaryan starrer doesn’t pass the Monday test
Shehzada box office collection day 4: After a dull weekend, Kartik Aaryan starrer doesn’t pass the Monday test
Should Manisha Koirala go the Tabu way?
Should Manisha Koirala go the Tabu way?
“Isko bhi iski Mummy ki tarah Lagta rahata Hai” netizens trolls Nysa Devgan for this latest video
“Isko bhi iski Mummy ki tarah Lagta rehta Hai,” say netizen as they troll Nysa Devgan on this latest video