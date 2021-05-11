News

These vacation pictures of Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen are are getting all the love from the fans, Have a Look

The 3 legends Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen were seen riding on a boat in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The trio was holidaying at the picturesque destination in April as well.

Tellychakkar Team's picture
By Tellychakkar Team
11 May 2021 05:51 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen were spotted on a boat in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. New pictures of the veteran actors holidaying together were shared by Bollywood producer Tanujj Garg.

In the pictures, Waheeda, Asha and Helen were seen posing on the boat before they wore their life jackets and enjoyed the ride. Waheeda was also seen sitting in the driver's seat and indulged in a conversation with Asha.

Sharing the pictures, Tanujj said, "Picture 1 on 10.05.21.: . If 'Dil Chahta Hai' were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these #legends - Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. . Enjoying their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a massive smile on my face. . Eventually what we're left with when we're old is youth of the ilk, memories, love and a few good mates."
SOURCE – HINDUSTAN TIMES

Tags Waheeda Rehman Asha Parekh Helen Tanujj Garg Asha Instagram TellyChakkar

