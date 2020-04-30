News

These were Rishi Kapoor's upcoming projects before he passed away

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning after a two-year battle with cancer. Here are some interesting upcoming projects of the late actor.

30 Apr 2020 11:27 AM

MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor needs no introduction. The veteran actor made a tremendous contribution to the Bollywood industry. He delivered amazing performances in movies like Chandni, Deewana, Prem Rog, Karz, Heena, Damini, and many more in his career spanning 50 years.

It is really sad to hear that we have lost this gem of Bollywood this morning. The actor died at 67 after a two-year battle with cancer. Rishi breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

Rishi was the son of the man India called the showman, Raj Kapoor, and grandson of the famous Prithviraj Kapoor. He was the sibling of Randhir, Ritu Nanda, Rima Jain, and Rajeev Kapoor.

The actor started his career as a child artist in his father’s film Mera Naam Joker (1970), for which he also won a Filmfare. His first role as an adult came in the iconic Bobby (1973) opposite Dimple Kapadia. He also received the Filmfare Best Actor Award in 1974 for the film.

The actor went on to play the romantic lead in 92 films between 1973 and 2000, and received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. He appeared opposite his future wife Neetu Singh in 12 films.

He was last seen Emraan Hashmi’s movie The Body in the role of a cop, and he had some amazing projects coming up.

The actor had been shooting for ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ in Delhi earlier this year when he fell ill. He was then admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Apart from Sharmaji Namkeen, he had announced a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, also featuring Deepika Padukone.

This is indeed a great loss to the world of entertainment. You will be highly missed, Rishi Kapoor Sir. Rest in peace.

