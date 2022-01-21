Thoughtful! Vicky Kaushal posts a gym pic with a mysterious expression on Instagram, fans’ reaction is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared his picture from the gym late on Wednesday night which showed him resting at the gym with a thoughtful expression, Vicky wrote on Instagram, "Time to pay for those (fries icon)." Earlier, Vicky had shared a glimpse of his meal, including french fries, on his Instagram Stories.

The post received more than 8 lakh likes within a few hours. A fan asked Vicky, “Kat bhabi ko miss kar rhe ho bhai (Brother, are you missing Katrina bhabhi?)” Another asked, addressing him as ‘jiju’, “Meri Katrina didi ko khush rakh rahe ho naa jiju? (I hope you are keeping my Katrina didi happy?)” A fan even asked him if he was worried about the wedding expenses, “Thinking how expensive was the wedding, did spent too much?"

Vicky is currently shooting for Laxman Utekar's untitled film in Indore. Katrina had flown to Indore to be with Vicky for their first Lohri together after their wedding.

Earlier Vicky had also shared a picture from their Lohri celebrations in Indore. He simply wrote, “Happy Lohri!” in the caption. While Vicky was in casuals, Katrina was in a red salwar suit and a jacket as they stood near the bonfire while celebrating the festival.

