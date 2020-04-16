Three star kids who are currently studying aboard but are likely to make their Bollywood debut soon

MUMBAI: Star kids often tend to make news more than their star parents themselves. More than the celebs, these star kids enjoy a humongous fan following and are always under media scrutiny. Whenever a picture of them hits the web, it trends on social media and goes viral instantly. We bring to you a list of three star kids who are currently studying aboard but might probably end up becoming Bollywood actors soon.

Let’s start with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. Suhana, who has already made her acting debut with a short YouTube film The Grey Part Of Blue, is currently studying in New York. The short film revolves around a couple, essayed by Suhana Khan and Robin Gonella. While giving the filmmakers a glimpse of her acting chops in the short film, the day will soon arrive when we may hear the official announcement of Suhana’s Bollywood debut. She already has a glorious Vogue debut to her credit.

Next on the list is Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor. Before making her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor already had many fan accounts to their credits. While Janhvi is now a Bollywood star, Khushi continues to enjoy her non-starry status. Khushi is currently pursuing an acting course from a famed institute in New York.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s Insta pictures are something you can’t stop drooling over. After graduating from the Sevenoaks School in the UK, Navya is reportedly attending New York City’s Fordham University. Going by the pictures, Navya looks Bollywood ready.

Who is your favourite?

Credits: SpotboyE