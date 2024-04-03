Thriller Movies Alert: From Murder 2 to The Stoneman Murders here are 5 serial killer movies you will love to re-watch

MUMBAI : People in India can never escape the love of movies that they have. The audience has surely been in love with Hindi movies since a long time and the choices of stories, genres and actors only keep expanding. Various people, various choices and they all get what they want, the makers never fail at that. One of the genres that has been around some time is thriller. Not just any thriller but specifically the ones dealing with serial killings.

The genre has been around for quite some time now and while there have many such movies, there are times when the audience could not get over some of these movies as the makers did a really great job. So here we are with some thriller serial killing movies that you can re-watch. Take a look at the list below:

Ek Villain

Directed by Mohit Suri, this serial killing thriller stars Riteish Deshmukh, Aamna Shariff, Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in leads. The shows Riteish Deshmukh playing the character of Rakesh, a simple man who loves his wife but is also frustrated by her and so he sets out to take revenge from other women. Things get complicated when Aisha, played by Shraddha Kapoor, becomes the latest victim of Rakesh. This is when Guru, played by Sidharth Malhotra blurs the line of good and evil in order to take revenge from Rakesh.

The Stoneman Murders

Directed by Manish Gupta, this movie stars Kay Kay Menon, Arbaaz Khan and Rukhsar in leads. The movie is based on the city of Mumbai in the 1980s. It talks about a serial killer that goes on to kill pavement dwellers in their sleep and a suspended police officer who takes the charge to investigate. Interestingly, the movie is based on a real unidentified serial killer who killed a series of homeless people from 1985 to 1988 in Mumbai.

Raman Raghav 2.0

This movie shows Ramanna, a serial killer with a disturbed personality who constantly evades the law and Raghav, a police officer who seems like soul mate to Ramanna. Therefore, when Raghav takes on the case of Ramanna, the latter tries to convince Raghav of how similar they both are. This neo-noir movie is directed by Anurag Kashyap and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ramanna and Vicky Kaushal as Raghav.

Mardaani 2

A sequel to Mardaani, this movie was directed by Gopi Puthran and it featured Rani Mukerji, Vishal Jethwa, Aanchal Sahu, Virti Vaghani and Avneet Kaur. The movie talks about a story of a psychopath person, Sunny who works for a politician. Sunny rapes and brutally murders women, leaving behind a trail of battered bodies. However, things get interesting when officer Shivani Roy takes the case in her hands and the responsibility to bring him to justice.

Murder 2

A Mohit Suri directorial, this movie stars Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Prashant Narayan in the lead. The movie talks about an ex-police officer Arjun who is hired by a pimp to find out his missing call girls. Arjun, an atheist who works only for money, takes the case in his hand only to find out that there's a killer named Dheeraj Pandey who is out to kill call girls. Things get interesting when Arjun's girlfriend, Priya becomes his latest target and Arjun gets to know about it.

So tell us, which movie are you going to re-watch today? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

