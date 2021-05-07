This throwback and now picture of Katik Aaryan with his mom is getting love from the fans, defines perfect mother and son goals

MUMBAI: One of the versatile actors of Bollywood is Kartik Aaryan, over the time the actor has made his strong mark with his amazing acting skills how can we forget his movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu ki Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, and others, quite often we have seen the actor with his mother Mala Tiwari, be it any reality show or any public appearances we see both the mother and the son getting papped and loved by the fans.

The fans also never fail to shower their love towards this beautiful mother and son duo, today we have come across this amazing collage of this mother son duo which defines nothing but love.

Have a look

In this collage picture, we see on the left side the childhood picture of the actor with his beautiful mother, and on the right side we see the latest picture of the actor Kartik Aaryan with his mom, this beautiful picture of the actor with his mother is getting all the love from the fans across social media.

On the work front the actor will be next seen in the movie Dhamaka, and Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

