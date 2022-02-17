Throwback! Anushka Sharma’s date with two cups of hot coffee, Read to know more

MUMBAI: It has been a little over a year since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child Vamika. While Vamika has changed Anushka and Virat's life for good, the actress could not help but look back on more peaceful times. Anushka recently shared a photo of herself chilling in the lawn.

In the picture, the actress had two cups of coffee in front of her, a phone in her hand, and can be seen relaxing as the sun shines. Anushka also can be seen smiling for the camera. However, the actress shared memory along with the photo and it is relatable to every new parent ever.

Also Read:Must Watch! Anushka Sharma who is portraying the role of Jhulan Goswami is all set to kickstart for ‘Chakda Express’

Saying IYKYK, Anushka's caption read, "#throwback to the time I could drink not one but two cups of ‘hot’ coffee in peace and then even scroll my phone maybe! #ifyouknowyouknow."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be returning to the movies with Chakda Xpress. The actress has already started prepping for the film in which she will be playing cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Also Read:Explosive! Anushka Sharma’s fans defend her against THIS Pakistani bowler’s passive remarks

While the film is yet to go on floors, a source revealed that Anushka is first building up her fitness and physique to essay the fast bowler on screen.

The hugely-mounted Netflix Film, Chakda Xpress, is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan Goswami.

Credit: Pinkvilla



