Throwback to Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra's wild night out

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone set many tongues wagging with their dramatic looks at the Met Gala 2019. If you have forgotten, the theme of the MET was Camp: Notes on Fashion, and both the actresses were seen nailing their whimsical look with elan. Priyanka donned a multicoloured grey gown paired with yellow and pink danglers. The Quantico actress channelised The Mad Hatter look from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was dressed up as Camp Barbie with a multi-layered 3D printed pink gown paired with jewels and a tiara.

After stunning the world with their style statements, the two even attended an after-party.

We recently came across a few pictures of the gala, where we saw the ladies having a blast. We also see Nina Dobrev, Nick Jonas, and Anaita Shroff Adajania partying the night away with designer Prabal Gurung and gang.

For the event, Priyanka shone brightly in a shimmery silver romper, while Deepika looked elegant in a lemon yellow gown. Have a look at the pictures.

Credits: SpotboyE