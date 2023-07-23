Throwback! Deepika Padukone slammed a publication for 'using the power of influence to proliferate recessive thought', read more

Deepika is one of the most famous names in Bollywood, with a massive fan following on social media. She has over 74 million followers on Instagram and never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her pictures are goofy reels.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 20:00
movie_image: 
read more

MUMBAI :Deepika Padukone is among the most successful actresses in Bollywood and has become a prominent name in the fashion industry worldwide. She has international brand endorsements, including some of the biggest names in the fashion industry, and we can’t get enough of her style.

Also read - Must Read! Deepika Padukone reveals her skin care routine

Today, we bring you a throwback to when Deepika lashed out at a renowned publication after they labelled her pictures as “OMG: Deepika’s Cleavage Show!”

Deepika is one of the most famous names in Bollywood, with a massive fan following on social media. She has over 74 million followers on Instagram and never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her pictures are goofy reels.

Now talking about the throwback, Deepika Padukone once lashed out at the Times Of India for using a demeaning headline to attract the attention of fans to her pictures. Replying on the tweet, the Pathaan actress wrote, “Yes I am woman. I have breasts and a cle*vage! You got a problem?”

Later, Deepika Padukone also penned an open letter and wrote, “I am not naive about my own profession; it is one that requires lots of demanding things of me. A character may demand that I be clothed from head to toe or be completely naked, and it will be my choice as an actor whether or not I take either. Understand that this is a ROLE and not REAL, and it is my job to portray whatever character I choose to play convincingly,” as reported by the Khaleej Times.

She concluded, “In a time where women should be applauded for making headway in a male-dominated society, we blur the lines between REEL and REAL life and dilute all our efforts by making a one-year old back sliding piece of news a headline. Digging out an old article and headlining it “OMG: Deepika’s Cleav*ge Show!” to attract readers is using the power of influence to proliferate recessive thought.”

Also read -  Must Read! Deepika Padukone’s first look from Project K gets a mixed response; fans praise her expression, but netizens compare it with Dune

Post her letter went viral, Deepika received support from her friends in the Bollywood fraternity, including Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi

 

Deepika Padukone Karan Johar Priyanka Chopra Jacqueline Fernandez Bollywood Hindi film industry TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 20:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! This is what Sheezan Khan told Abhishek Nigam when the later joined Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul
MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
MUMBAI :Veteran actress Rekha is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. She is not just Bollywood’s most valued...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Secret! Rishi wants another chance, Lakshmi unaware of Vikrant’s truth
MUMBAI:  Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
What! Meet Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi co-star Sabeeha who quit films; her mother accused a superstar of misbehaving with her
MUMBAI: Khiladi was a blockbuster thriller suspense film which launched the career of Akshay Kumar and Ayesha Jhulka in...
Whoa! Barsatein actor Kushal Tandon opens up on his back injury and gaining weight, “It has been a huge struggle”
MUMBAI: Kushal Tandon is a well known face in the entertainment world. He has been part of TV shows like Beyhadh, Ek...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Woah! Rishi to meet Sumer to expose Vikrant
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Recent Stories
her assistant Farzana
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
her assistant Farzana
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
attached
What! Meet Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi co-star Sabeeha who quit films; her mother accused a superstar of misbehaving with her
left him hanging'
Woah! Zeeshan Ayyub opens up about being jobless for six months and how people in the industry 'left him hanging'
Genelia Deshmukh expresses her wish to be a part of the sequel of Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na
Wonderful! Genelia Deshmukh expresses her wish to be a part of the sequel of Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na
Yash Chopra
Woah! Saahil Chadha reveals about getting replaced by Shah Rukh Khan in Darr after Yash Chopra took over the film
here's how
Wow! Mithun Chakraborty considers THIS compliment the greatest one he has ever received, it has a connection with Amitabh Bachchan, here's how