Throwback! Did you know Rakhi Sawant once criticized Malaika for her connection with Salman Khan?

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora who rose to fame with her blockbuster ‘Chaiyaan Chaiyaan’ dance from the movie ‘Dil Se’, has faced a lot of criticism for performing item songs in her career.

She was married to Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan and hence many thought that she bagged the songs as she was part of the Khan family.

Malaika has earned lots of love after she performed the fabulous Chaiyaan Chaiyaan dance in Dil Se. She then went on to perform several dance songs and established herself in the industry. But not many think that she has made it on her self and one of them was Rakhi Sawant.

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rakhi Sawant in one of her old interviews claimed that Malaika Arora was not referred to as an item girl despite doing such songs was because of her connection with Salman Khan’s family. This did not go well with Malaika Arora.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times in 2008, Malaika said, “In that case, I should be in every Salman film and in every special appearance song he does. He hasn’t made me, I’m a self-made woman.”

However, Malaika Arora is now seen as a judge on India’s Best Dancer 2 along with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. After 19 years of marriage, Malaika and Arbaaz Khan have divorced in 2017.

Credit: koimoi