Throwback! This is how Hrithik Roshan once reacted to his dating rumours with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his upcoming film Vikram Vedha while Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor are among the top Bollywood actors who worked together in several films and their chemistry has been loved by many. A decade ago, there were rumours that the two actors were dating and, on many occasions, Bebo had dismissed such rumours, while HR never spoke.

In 2013, Hrithik Roshan was once asked about his alleged ‘fling’ with Kareena Kapoor to which the Agneepath star had said, “The fling with Kareena? (laughs). Is it over, or what? Seriously the timing was ugly. Thankfully my friends, family and Suzanne trust me enough not to believe in such talk.”

Further speaking about the time when he first heard about his link-up rumours with Bebo, HR said, “We were both shooting for Subhash Ghai’s Yaadein. Those who wrote these things didn’t even know that we were in London shooting together. They also wrote that her mother got angry and was banging on the door while we were holed up together in a room for 2 hours, or some such nonsense. In fact, Kareena’s mother was never in London.”

“The absurdity didn’t stop there. Kareena was supposed to be forcing me to love her, while I was telling her to get lost. Arrey! It’s so sick. I’m sure because the whole story was fabricated they didn’t mention our names. It’s so easy to concoct malicious stories without mentioning names,” he concluded.

Hrithik and Kareena collaborated for a few hit projects such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. People are now rooting for them to come together again but there is no update on the same.

Credit: koimoi

Latest Video