Throwback! This is how Pooja Bhatt reacted when Soni Razdan confessed her guilt of marrying Mahesh Bhatt

Actress Soni Razdan once expressed her guilt of marrying filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt to his daughter and actress Pooja Bhatt while the latter reportedly calmed Soni

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/28/2022 - 20:37
movie_image: 
Throwback! This is how Pooja Bhatt reacted when Soni Razdan confessed her guilt of marrying Mahesh Bhatt

MUMBAI : Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Lorraine Bright married in 1968 and welcomed their daughter, Pooja Bhatt. However, their marriage experienced difficulties in the 1970s as a result of his extramarital affair with the actress Parveen Babi, which made headlines. However, later in 1986, he tied the knot with Soni Razdan after 4 years of secret dating. Reportedly Pooja Bhatt once revealed that Soni confessed to her that she felt guilty of marrying Mahesh Bhatt.

Also Read:

Chup review! An engaging thriller with few potholes

She said, "I grew up with a father who supposedly went on to marry somebody else and have another family. I do not feel that way. In fact, I was very moved one day. Soni and I were on a reiki to Coonoor and she was sitting outside and she said, 'Pooja I want to tell you I felt so guilty."

Pooja had revealed that her father's previous marriage to Lorraine was already over in order to calm Soni. Her words were, "I said, 'Soni, why do you need to feel guilty? You never broke any marriage up.' That marriage was long dead."

Also Read:

Must read! Check out the movie/series titles which depicted silence

Mahesh continued to be legally married to Lorraine despite their separation because he didn't want to alienate his children Rahul and Pooja. Mahesh had changed his faith in order to wed Soni in a covert ceremony because he was unable to divorce Lorraine.

Credit: Times Now

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Pooja Bhatt Soni Razdan Mahesh Bhatt Alia Bhatt Shaheen Bhatt Lorraine Bright Saaransh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/28/2022 - 20:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Check out hot and sizzling pictures of One Stop for Love actress Richa Sinha
MUMBAI: Actress Richa Sinha who was seen in the movies like One Stop for Love (2020), Samvaran (2021) and On My Terms...
EXCLUSIVE! Dhokha director Kookie Gulati opens up about his experience while shooting the film; says getting R Madhavan on board was our biggest victory
MUMBAI : Kookie Gulati started his career in the early 2000s. He mainly made music videos at the time and was closely...
Throwback! This is how Pooja Bhatt reacted when Soni Razdan confessed her guilt of marrying Mahesh Bhatt
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Lorraine Bright married in 1968 and welcomed their daughter, Pooja Bhatt. However,...
Must Read! Have a look at the fees charged by the cast of the movie Chup The Revenge Of The Artist
MUMBAI : Recently released movie Chup which had Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the leading...
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress Archana Puran Singh feels deprived; wants to branch out to other genres
MUMBAI : Archana had a noteworthy Bollywood career but was mostly seen in comedy roles. Even now, she is the judge of...
EXCLUSIVE! Shiksha Mandal actress Iram Badar Khan talks about her experience on the series; says “I tried my best to look like the part. I didn’t have my eyebrows done, did not wax my hands and I did not apply any makeup”
MUMBAI :Iram Badar Khan is an Indian actress and model. She is known for participating in television reality show MTV...
RECENT STORIES
Richa Sinha
Check out hot and sizzling pictures of One Stop for Love actress Richa Sinha