Throwback! This is how Pooja Bhatt reacted when Soni Razdan confessed her guilt of marrying Mahesh Bhatt

MUMBAI : Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Lorraine Bright married in 1968 and welcomed their daughter, Pooja Bhatt. However, their marriage experienced difficulties in the 1970s as a result of his extramarital affair with the actress Parveen Babi, which made headlines. However, later in 1986, he tied the knot with Soni Razdan after 4 years of secret dating. Reportedly Pooja Bhatt once revealed that Soni confessed to her that she felt guilty of marrying Mahesh Bhatt.

She said, "I grew up with a father who supposedly went on to marry somebody else and have another family. I do not feel that way. In fact, I was very moved one day. Soni and I were on a reiki to Coonoor and she was sitting outside and she said, 'Pooja I want to tell you I felt so guilty."

Pooja had revealed that her father's previous marriage to Lorraine was already over in order to calm Soni. Her words were, "I said, 'Soni, why do you need to feel guilty? You never broke any marriage up.' That marriage was long dead."

Mahesh continued to be legally married to Lorraine despite their separation because he didn't want to alienate his children Rahul and Pooja. Mahesh had changed his faith in order to wed Soni in a covert ceremony because he was unable to divorce Lorraine.

Credit: Times Now