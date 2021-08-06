Throwback! I'm not that hungry for fame that I will pose naked or sleep with a director: Rockstar fame Nargis Fakhri

MUMBAI: Nargis Fakhri is a gorgeous actress, and has won the hearts of many with her hard work and her performances. When Nargis Fakhri Opened Up On Losing Jobs In Bollywood; 'There's Nothing More Than My Morals & Values' she said.

Nargis Fakhri made her entry in Bollywood with Ranbir Kapoor-in the hit movie namely Rockstar in 2011 and went on to star in films like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar amongst others. Fakhri became the nation's crush. Another reason why everyone adores her is for her 'call a spade a spade' attitude. She carries herself with a different aura and charm.

The actress never ran away from speaking her mind. Lately, as per the media reports in a throwback interview Nargis with former porn star Britney De La Mora is going viral on social media and has caught the attention of many in which Nargis had bared her heart on her struggling days and the hurdles she faced in her career.

Nargis highlights that she isn't hungry for fame and expressed that she had lost many jobs in the Bollywood industry because she didn't pose naked or slept with a director. Recently these stories are coming into the limelight and are spreading wild on social media platforms. Speaking about how she kept her moral compass in line, Nargis quoted, "What am I hungry for? I'm not hungry for fame, that I am gonna do things like pose naked or do certain things or sleep with a director. I've lost jobs because I didn't do certain things and that was heartbreaking. I'm trying to live where I have high standards and boundaries and it sucks because I got kicked out more than once. That hurt but I kept telling myself 'people with values will win your own way, maybe its not just that way' and that's what I held on to. Be true to myself and don't let anyone convince me for anything else. There's nothing more than my morals and value."

The actress kept expressing herself that she came to Bollywood because there are no sex scenes. On the other hand in modelling, they sometimes ask you to do topless shots or be super naked in an ad which she wasn't comfortable with. She had her mindset fixed.

"I was happy to work in Bollywood because they don't do sex scenes. In modelling they sometimes ask you to do topless shots or be super naked in an ad but I was never comfortable with stuff like that," the actress had mentioned. She had also narrated an incident from early days in her career when she turned down a Playboy magazine offer. "When I was modelling, there was this college edition Playboy magazine thing. My agent said they are asking for girls, they have chosen to see you if you would want to do something like that. I was like Playboy is so huge and the money was so much! But I said no," Nargis had told Mora.

